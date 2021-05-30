UEFA gave to concoer the ideal Xl of the Champions; N’Golo Kanté the great absent

The 2020/2021 Champions League ended and UEFA announced the best of the season in which Chelsea were crowned for the second time in their history at the expense of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

In said ideal eleven, the great absence of N’Golo Kanté despite being chosen as the MVP of the UEFA Champions League grand final.

On the part of the Blues, goalkeeper Mendy appears along with Azpilicueta and Walker Rudiger in defense, as well as Jorginho, while the runners-up are Rúben Dias, Walker, Foden and Gündogan.

The forward is made up of PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Liverpool’s Salah.

