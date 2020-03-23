UEFA formally postpones Champions League and Europa League finals over coronavirus

BERN, Mar 23 (.) – The final of this season’s edition of the Champions League and Europa League, due to be played in May, was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus, UEFA said on Monday.

“No decisions have been made on new dates,” the entity said in a statement.

The two continental competitions have been frozen, like almost all the local leagues in the world, by the disease.

Last week, UEFA announced the postponement until 2021 of the European Championship that was due to take place in the middle of the year.

The Champions League was stopped while the rematches of the round of 16 were disputed, leaving four series undefined. The final was to be played on May 30 in Istanbul.

Some media reports maintain that the keys could be reduced to a single match from the quarterfinals and that a final homer would be played in Istanbul.

In the Europa League, two first-round matches must be played. The final was to be held in Gdansk, Poland on May 27.

(Report by Brian Homewood; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)