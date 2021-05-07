UEFA forgives nine of the 12 teams that were in the European Super League

The UEFA announced that it has approved reintegration measures for nine clubs of the so-called “Super League”, which recognize that the project was a mistake, and will refer the matter of the other involved to their competent bodies, Real Madrid, Barcelona Y Juventus.

“The nine clubs acknowledge and accept that the Super League project was a mistake and apologize to the fans, the national associations, the national leagues, the other European clubs and UEFA. They have also acknowledged that the project would not have has been authorized by the UEFA Statutes and Regulations, “he said in a statement.

In it he indicated that “in a spirit of reconciliation, and for the good of European football, nine of the 12 clubs involved in the so-called ‘Super League’ project presented UEFA with a ‘Declaration of Commitment of the Clubs’ that establishes the their position, including their commitment to UEFA Club Competitions, as well as to national club competitions. “

Arsenal, Milan, Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the clubs that have adopted this position.