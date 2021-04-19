UEFA: Florentino Pérez assures that the European Super League will help football

Florentino Pérez, president of the Real Madrid, is chosen by the twelve clubs that shape the new European football competition to preside over the Super league, a tournament that he assured will “help football at all levels.”

“Soccer is the only global sport in the world with more than 4,000 million followers and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to the wishes of the fans,” Florentino Pérez said on the Real Madrid website after announcing the creation of the Super League. .

“We are going to help football at all levels to take its rightful place in the world,” he added.

The vice president of the Super League is Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus, who assures that they make the dream of football fans come true with great matches in a continuous way in a new competition.

“The twelve founding clubs represent billions of fans around the world. We have come together at this critical moment, so that European competition is transformed, giving the sport we love a foundation that is sustainable for the future, substantially increasing solidarity. , and giving fans and amateur players a dream and top-quality matches that will fuel their passion for football, “he said.

Joel Glazer, Manchester United co-president, will take over as the second vice president of the Super League. “By bringing together the best clubs and players in the world to play against each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring first-rate competition and facilities, and greater financial support for the pyramid of football. football in general “.