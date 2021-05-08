UEFA fines the ‘traitors’ of the Superliga with 15 million and a scissor to income

The UEFA has made public in an official statement the fines imposed on the nine founding teams of the Super League that finally left. The organism chaired by Aleksander ceferin confirmed that it is once again hosting the clubs upon payment of 15 million between all and 5% of the income generated next year in European competitions.

In addition to accepting the teams’ repentance, UEFA also announced disciplinary measures against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus ensuring that “The matter will be referred to the competent disciplinary bodies of UEFA.”

In this way, these nine clubs: Arsenal, AC Milan, Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur has recognized and accepted “Without reservation” the binding nature of the UEFA Statutes and have reaffirmed their commitment to participate in any club competition each time they qualify for sporting merit.

The UEFA also announced that “as a gesture of goodwill, and together with the other clubs, will make a donation for a total of 15 million euros, which will be used to benefit children, youth and grassroots football in the local communities of Europe, including the United Kingdom ‘, as well as an agreement to impose fines of 100 million euros if they seek to play in an unauthorized competition.

Full statement from UEFA

In a spirit of reconciliation, and for the good of European football, nine of the 12 clubs involved in the so-called ‘Super League’ project submitted to UEFA a ‘Declaration of Club Commitment’ that defines the position of these clubs, including their commitment to UEFA Club Competitions as well as national club competitions.

UEFA convened an Emergency Panel of its Executive Committee, which took into consideration the spirit and content of this ‘Club Statement of Commitment’ and decided to approve various actions, measures and commitments made by the clubs. A formal confirmation of the commitments and the form of reinstatement of the clubs and their participation in UEFA Club Competitions has been agreed and signed by UEFA and those nine clubs. The reintegration measures approved are full and final.

These nine clubs acknowledge and accept that the Super League project was a mistake and apologize to the fans, the national associations, the national leagues, the other European clubs and UEFA. They have also recognized that the project would not have been authorized by the UEFA Statutes and Regulations.

In particular, each club:

Acknowledges and accepts without reservation the binding nature of the UEFA Statutes, maintains its commitment and will participate in all UEFA club competitions each season for which it qualifies on sporting merit. the only representative body of the clubs recognized by UEFA They will take all measures within their power to terminate their participation in the company created to form and manage the Super League and will cease any existing related legal action As a gesture of goodwill, and together with the other clubs, they will make a donation totaling € 15 million, which will be used to benefit children, youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK They will be subject to the withholding 5% of the income they would have received from UEFA club competitions during a season, which will be redistributed They will agree They are imposed substantial fines if they intend to play in such an unauthorized competition (€ 100 million) or if they breach any other commitments they have made in the Club Statement of Commitment (€ 50 million) They will provide individual commitments to UEFA in which accept all the principles and values ​​established in the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding between UEFA and the European Club Association

Going forward, clubs are fully committed to the new post-2024 horizon reforms. At the request of the clubs, UEFA will ask and support that their respective National Federations and National Leagues give due consideration to the spirit, content and purpose of the commitments acquired by the clubs with UEFA.

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA President, said::

‘I said at the UEFA Congress two weeks ago that it takes a strong organization to admit that a mistake has been made, especially in these days of trial on social media. These clubs have done just that.

By accepting their commitments and their willingness to repair the disruption they caused, UEFA wants to put this chapter behind us and move forward in a positive spirit.

The announced measures are significant, but UEFA will not keep the amount of the financial penalties. All of them will be reinvested in youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK.

These clubs were quick to acknowledge their mistakes and have taken steps to demonstrate their regret and future commitment to European football. The same cannot be said for the clubs that continue to participate in the so-called ‘Super League’ and UEFA will deal with those clubs later on. ‘

The following clubs are covered by these measures and have accepted them:

Arsenal FC AC Milan Chelsea FC Club Atlético de Madrid FC Internazionale Milano Liverpool FC Manchester City FC Manchester United FC Tottenham Hotspur FC

In addition, and looking ahead, UEFA has reserved all the rights to take the measures it deems appropriate against the clubs that have so far refused to give up the so-called ‘Super League’. The matter will be promptly referred to the competent UEFA disciplinary bodies.