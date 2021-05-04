UEFA extends Eurocup rosters to 26 players

05/04/2021 at 11:41 AM CEST

This edition of the Euro 2020 It will not be like the others due to many factors. One of them is the change announced today by the UEFA regarding the player lists, traditionally 23 footballers. On this occasion, and with the aim of avoiding problems due to the needs of the COVID-19, has decided to extend it to 26 troops.

The highest European football body has justified this measure “to mitigate the risks of teams having a shortage of available players due to positive results from COVID-19”. Despite expanding the list to 26 summoned, the benches will not be expanded and the total substitutes on the bench may not exceed 12 players.

Replacements are allowed for injuries

Once the list of players is submitted on June 1, current regulations allow unlimited substitutions in the list in case of injury or serious illness before the first match.

Players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or close contacts are considered severely ill and therefore can be substituted before the first match. However, a player who has been replaced on the player list cannot be reinstated.

13 players, the minimum number to play a match

UEFA has also clarified the minimum number of players allowed to play a match in the European Championship. If a team has 13 footballers and a goalkeeper among them, you can play your match as scheduled. If it does not meet that requirement, UEFA will seek a new schedule during the next 48 hours to the scheduled date. If this is not the last option possible, the body would make the decision to give the game a 3-0 loss to the affected team as the last option.

Finally, if a referee appointed for a match tests positive for COVID-19, UEFA may exceptionally appoint substitute referees who may be of the same nationality as the person affected.