UEFA Europa League: This is how the crosses remained in the semifinals

The UEFA Europa League quarter-finals came to an end this Thursday, April 15, leaving qualifiers for Manchester United, Roma, Villarreal and Arsenal, who will fight for a place in the final in a couple of weeks.

The semifinal crosses were as follows: Manchester United will face the Rome, Meanwhile he Villarreal will be measured at Arsenal. The first leg games will be on April 29, while the return games will be on May 6.

Manchester United had no problems advancing to the next round, as in the first leg they defeated Granada 2-0, to repeat the dose to the Spanish team in the second leg, at Old Trafford.

Semifinals of the UEFA Europa League: Man Utd vs. Rome

Semifinals of the UEFA Europa League: Man Utd vs. Rome

Villarreal vs. Arsenal

Arsenal was another that passed without problems, as after drawing one goal in the first leg against Slavia Prague of the Czech Republic, they thrashed 4-0 in the second leg to advance with a 5-1 aggregate.

Villarreal had a close series, as after gaining a 1-0 lead against Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg, they closed at home to defeat the Croatian team 2-1, thus advancing with a 3-1 aggregate.

The most suspenseful match was Ajax vs Roma, as the Italian team won 2-1 in the first leg and drew 1-1 in the second leg, with the Dutch thrown on the attack in the final minutes in search of a tie, that never came. La Loba advanced with a 3-2 aggregate.

