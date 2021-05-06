UEFA Europa League: Manchester United and Villarreal will play the final

The semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League were defined this Thursday, May 6, leaving the finalists Manchester United, the Premier League, and Villarreal, from the Spanish League, who will meet at the Arena Gdansk in Poland next Wednesday, May 26.

Manchester United practically sentenced their tie from the first leg at Old Trafford, beating Roma 5-2. For the return, the Italians tried to go for the miracle but the match ended 3-2, for an 8-5 on aggregate in favor of the Red Devils.

For its part, Villarreal had a tighter tie, because in the first leg they beat Arsenal 2-1 and in the second leg, which was played at the Emirates Stadium, the duel ended tied at zero, leaving the Yellow Submarine in the final .

For the final, in Poland, UEFA allowed the presence of fans from both clubs, as the Arena Gdansk will have a maximum of 9,500 spectators, who will witness the duel for the Europa League title.

