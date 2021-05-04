UEFA: Euro 2020 increases the number of players called up per team

The UEFA Executive Committee has approved this Tuesday a series of special measures for the Euro 2020 in the face of certain contingencies that may arise due to the covid-19 pandemic, including increasing the number of players called by each team from 23 to 26.

This measure has been agreed “to mitigate the risks that teams face a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible positive results from covid-19 tests and subsequent quarantines ordered by the competent authorities.”

However, the UEFA It specifies that the maximum number of players that can be registered for each match will be 23, in accordance with Rule 3 of the IFAB (International Board) Laws of the Game, which allows a maximum of twelve substitutes to be named, including three goalkeepers.

Once each team presents the list on June 1, the regulations allow an unlimited number of substitutions in the relationship in case of injury or serious illness before the first match, provided that the substitutes have the corresponding medical certification.

Footballers who tested positive or who were declared as ‘close contacts’ of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 (therefore placed in isolation) are considered cases of serious illness and, therefore, can be substituted before the first match with the approval of the UEFA administration.

This new regulation will also allow the replacement of goalkeepers before each match during the tournament in case of physical disability, even if one or two goalkeepers from the player list are still available.

“To guarantee the integrity of the competition, a player who has been substituted in the list of players may not be reinstated in it,” says UEFA.

