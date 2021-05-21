UEFA estimates the losses of European clubs due to the pandemic at 7.2 billion

According to the UEFA European Club Football Panorama report released on Friday, European professional football clubs will experience a revenue loss of some 7.2 billion euros in 2019-21 due to the pandemic.

In a document of more than one hundred pages, UEFA’s Panorama of European club football reports at 7.2 billion euros in losses clubs have experienced due to the pandemic. According to it, the existence of the Financial Fair Play has helped mitigate the damages, which would have been “Catastrophic if it occurred in 2012”.

The pandemic has ended more than 20 years of growth at an average of more than 8% per year in the first division clubs. According to the aforementioned report, these they will lose between 7,200 and 8,100 million euros in the income of the financial years of 2019/2020 and 2020/2021, while in the minor leagues it will be 1.5 billion euros.

Among these losses, some 4,000 million euros would correspond to the absence of ticket sales, 2.700 million in commercial and sponsorship income and 1.400 million from broadcasts. Although, the resumption of competitions after the pandemic saved about 2,000 million in reimbursements for television.

Losses of 85 million a week

According to the aforementioned report, the revenue lost from ticket sales amounts to 85 million euros per week. Furthermore, the salary containment measures carried out by the clubs to try to cope with their plight have only partially offset the loss of income. The impact of the pandemic on operating profits is expected to reach at least 5,300 euros in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

In addition, the document includes the situation of at least 15 first division clubs and 37 second division clubs from 24 countries that have suffered a serious financial event with withdrawal or exclusion from the league or some insolvency proceeding.

Impact on transfers

The pandemic also had its impact on the transfer market. Spending on last summer’s window fell 39% from the record that had been experienced in 2019 and 30% compared to the average of the three previous summer markets.

Total spending on transfers exceeded 4,000 million euros. English football was the one that operated the most, with the presence of at least an English club involved in 43% of operations that were registered last summer.

There was no better situation in the winter market. Spending on transfers by European clubs was reduced by 56% compared to the previous year and was 61% lower than the record lived in January 2018.