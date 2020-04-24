UEFA remains clear on its position before the resumption of national competitions after the last meeting of the Executive Committee held this Thursday. The highest body in European football insist big league try to play again, as much as possible, and sets August 3 as the maximum date to end the tournaments and thus be able to give the teams classified for European competitions. In the event that it cannot be resumed, UEFA gives the green light to the proposal that The Federation was chaired by Luis Rubiales.

Countries like Spain, France, England, Italy or Germany must speed up their options to finish the leagues. Obviously, this will be marked by the situation that affects everyone due to the coronavirus. That is UEFA’s wish, but it knows that the situation is not the same in each country, soLight on August 3 as the maximum deadline to finish the championships.

This deadline would allow the next season to start normally in terms of datesBecause the precautions to continue protecting footballers, employees and fans of the coronavirus will continue to be there. If the national tournaments were finished, the next editions of the Champions and Europa League would be as always, depending on the classification of each league, that is, for sporting merits.

On the other hand, in the event that the leagues cannot be concluded Due to the schedule, UEFA has another plan in place. It would be a system based on the resumption of the tournament in question with another format so that the season ends as fairly as possible.

If, on the other hand, it cannot be resumed in any of the two previous ways, Each Federation will have to provide the classified teams according to fair and transparent criteria to UEFA for European competitions. The highest body of football in the old continent keeps the right to review these processes and the power to reject any registered team if the non-discriminatory requirements are not met. This would endorse the model that Luis Rubiales proposed to the clubs a few weeks ago.