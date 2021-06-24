UEFA eliminates the double value of away goals

The UEFA announced this Thursday the elimination of the double value of goals scored away from home in the knockout rounds of the men’s and women’s club competitions. The international body has made the decision official in an official statement, which causes the extension or penalties to decide the qualifying rounds that are tied after the 180-minute dispute.

«Following the recommendation of the Club Competitions Committee and the Women’s Soccer Committee, The UEFA Executive Committee today approved a proposal to remove the so-called on-court goals rule from all its club competitions (male, female and youth) from the qualifying phases of the competitions of the 2021/2022 season “, said the UEFA it’s a statement.

Until now, the qualifying rounds whose aggregate score ended in a draw after the dispute of the round-trip matches were decided by the number of goals scored away from home. However, the elimination of the additional weight of home goals causes extra time or penalties to decide the crosses from the group stage. Likewise, the agency has detailed that “The criteria used to determine the classification will also be eliminated when two or more teams are equal to points in the group stage”.

Aleksander ceferin, UEFA president, has appreciated the elimination of the rule of the double value of away goals: «It has been an intrinsic part of UEFA competitions since it was introduced in 1965. However, its abolition was has debated in various meetings in recent years and, although there has been no unanimity of views, many coaches, fans and other football stakeholders have questioned his fairness and they have expressed their preference for the abolition of the rule.

“The rule discouraged local teams”

The UEFA boss reflected on the impact of the rule during the last editions of the competitions: «The rule was now going against its original purpose. In fact, they are now deterring home teams, especially in the first leg matches because they fear conceding a goal that would give their rivals a crucial advantage. The injustice, especially in overtime, of forcing the team to score twice when the visiting team has scored is also criticized.

«It is fair to point out that home advantage is no longer as important as it used to be.. Taking into account the consistency across Europe in terms of playing styles and many different factors that have led to a decrease in the advantage of playing at home. Therefore, the UEFA Executive Committee has made the right decision by adopting the view that it is no longer appropriate for a goal away from home to have more weight than one scored at home, “he concluded Ceferin.