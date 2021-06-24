UEFA eliminates the away goal in the Champions League and Europa League

After several rumors, the highest body of European football, the UEFA, has revealed a statement on its social networks in which it makes official the elimination of the away goal in all European competitions the next season.

For some months, several media had indicated that UEFA was analyzing changes in the regulations, including abolishing the away goal in the knockout phase. Therefore, from now on, in the event of a tie in the global scoreboard, the match will be defined in overtime.

“Following the recommendation of the UEFA Club Competitions Committee and the UEFA Women’s Football Committee, the UEFA Executive Committee today approved a proposal to remove the so-called away goal rule from all club competitions. UEFA Championships (men, women and youth) from the qualifying phase. phases of the 2021/22 competitions. “

⚽ The away goals rule will be removed from all UEFA club competitions from the 2021/22 season. Ties in which the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs will now have two 15-minute periods of extra time, and, if required, penalty kicks. # UCL #UWCL #UEL #UYL – UEFA (@UEFA) June 24, 2021

The President of UEFA, Aleksander ceferin, noted that the away goal has been an important part of continental competitions since its inception; however, coaches, players and fans have questioned his fairness, so it was a proposal that he has debated in recent years.