The highest level of European football, UEFA, through its president Aleksander Ceferin, stressed this Sunday through a press release, that the organization has not set any deadline to end European competitions, thus coming out and denying what had been interpreted after his statements to German television ZDF.

“The president was very clear that he could not give precise dates for the end of the season,” the statement begins. “The first priority of all members of the working group is to preserve public health.”

In addition, the writing adds that UEFA has been analyzing, since March 17, together with the Association of European Clubs (ECA) and European leagues, all the options to complete the season: “One of the options studied repeatedly has been to play in July and in August, if necessary, depending on the authorization of the national authorities. “

In this sense, the mention that Ceferin made to July and August was interpreted in some media as if the president considered it unfeasible to end the season later. There was even talk of setting a deadline of August 3 to end the season.

“That is not true,” says the UEFA statement.

