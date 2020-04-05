UEFA has denied this Sunday that it has established August 3 as the deadline to end this edition of the Champions League, temporarily suspended by the coronavirus pandemic, and has acknowledged that it is considering “playing games in July and August if it is necessary”.

The governing body of European football has denied that its president, Aleksander Ceferin, has assured the German public network ZDF that the ‘Champions’ must end before August 3. “This is not true”UEFA said in a statement.

In this sense, he recalls that the Slovenian president was always “very clear in not establishing exact dates for the end of the season.” “Currently, UEFA is discussing all options for completing the domestic and European seasons with the European Club Association and the European Leagues in the working group established on March 17”, manifests.

In addition, he emphasizes that “the main priority” of all members of the working group is “to preserve public health”, and that, after that, there is “finding calendar solutions to complete all competitions”.

Thus, it confirms that the highest European competition is being considered during the summer months. “Options to play matches in July and August if necessary are currently being studied, depending on the restart dates and the permission of the national authorities”concludes.

