UEFA has issued a statement to deny Aleksander Ceferin’s alleged words on the German chain ZDF. “It is not true,” says the continental entity. In them, it was said that the head of European football set August 3 as the deadline to conclude the dispute of the current editions of the Champions League and the Europa League. However, in the note provided by the agency, it is clarified that “The president was very clear in not setting exact dates for the end of the season”.

The coronavirus crisis has caused the suspension of football in its final stretch of the course. It is still unknown when the competitions can be resumed both nationally and internationally. UEFA acknowledges that there is «a working group established on March 17 ”, which would be made up of the different leagues as well as the ECA, which is tasked with studying “all options to complete the domestic and European seasons”.

Still, they recognize that they depend on the authorities of each country to be able to reestablish each one of the competitions. Once the public health of the various players – soccer players, referees and even fans – is guaranteed, UEFA’s priority will be “finding calendar solutions” to complete the season.

The working group established by the entity that governs football in Europe is analyzing the various options and do not rule out having to play matches in «July and August if necessary». Everything will depend on when the activity and competition are resumed in the different countries, since there will be some in which the quarantine is lifted before others.

The organism’s priority is that the season ends. However, they have not yet ventured to set dates that mark the end of the course. It should be remembered that the possibilities of play four finals in the Champions League and the Europa League. The Istanbul and Gdansk venues will remain, although it is still early to know when they will be played and the number of participants.