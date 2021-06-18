UEFA, “delighted” that Wembley’s capacity increases by at least 50%

06/18/2021 at 1:05 PM CEST

.

UEFA showed “delighted” that the capacity of Wembley Stadium in London increases by at least 50% for the knockout round matches and noted that “it is in talks with the local authorities to try to allow fans of the participating teams to attend” them.

As he explained, this would be done “using a strict test and bubble concept, which would mean that their stay in the UK would be less than 24 hours and their movements would be restricted to transport and approved places only.”

“We understand the pressures facing the Government and look forward to reaching a successful conclusion of our conversations about it. There is always a contingency plan, but we are confident that the last week will be held in London, “he said.

As reported this Friday by the newspaper “The Times”, the British government is in talks to present to UEFA the exemptions that will allow the entry of some 2,500 people without the need to carry out the mandatory 10-day quarantine in the United Kingdom.

The Wembley Stadium, which is the site of eight Euro Cup matches, including the semi-finals and the final on July 11, allows the presence of 22,500 spectators during the group stage and this figure could double for those qualifiers despite current restrictions .

Last Monday, the British government announced that it will delay the elimination of covid restrictions for four weeks, a measure that implies its extension until August 19 instead of July 21, as planned.

Although this would conflict with the English federation’s claim to allow a 50% capacity from the round of 16, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the Eurocup will be used as a test event and increased capacity will be allowed, so there could be 45,000 viewers.