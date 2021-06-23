UEFA defends itself and wears the colors of the rainbow

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The UEFA defended his refusal to allow the Munich stadium to be lit up in the colors of the LGBT community to welcome Hungary to the Eurocup, but on Twitter he wore his own logo with rainbow colors, reaffirming his “firm commitment” against the homophobia.

Under criticism since Tuesday, from German diplomacy to the French Elysee, the European body assured that its decision was not “political”, unlike the Munich petition intended to protest against a recent Hungarian law deemed discriminatory towards homosexuals.

This request was “linked to the presence of the Hungarian national team in the stadium for the game against Germany“, recalled UEFA, about a match that will close the group stage of the tournament, played in eleven host cities in eleven countries, including Munich and Budapest.

The body, which has 55 member federations belonging to countries with broad-spectrum governments, strives to remain aloof from political issues, while displaying its “values” of equality, a complex balance as revealed by the case of the stadium of Munich.

“For UEFA, the rainbow is not a political symbol, but rather the sign of our firm commitment to a more diverse and inclusive society,” said the instance in a short text posted on Twitter.

UEFA surrounded its logo with the colors that it refused to see in the Munich stadium, estimating that the rainbow “symbolizes (its) values“, as” a more just and egalitarian society, tolerant of everyone, no matter their personal history, beliefs or gender. “

Hungary approved last week a text that prohibits the “promotion” of homosexuality to minors, which raised the concern of rights defenders, while the government of Viktor Orban multiplies restrictions on the LGBT community.

ald

