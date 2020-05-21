UEFA is considering applying a sanction to teams that fail to comply with a possible salary cap, the idea is to balance the competition and that clubs with excessive capital injections do not appear to break international leagues and cups.

Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA president, spoke with colleagues from ‘El Mundo’ and ‘The Guardian’ about this possibility: “You have to define a limit and we still have nothing specific“The idea is that it is something similar to the” salary cap “that exists in the MLS, although its application should be adapted to European teams. The idea is that the money from the sanctioned teams be used for those with less resources.

In Major League Soccer the system is more similar to that of the NBA than that of a conventional soccer league. Each team has a salary cap of about 4 million dollars that applies in the group of players with minimum wage, which ranges from $ 100,000 to $ 400,000.

Each group has the option to pay the amounts they want to three of its footballers would be considered franchise players. The last group is that of the Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) that have salaries of between 500,000 and 1,000,000 dollars.

