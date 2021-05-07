UEFA could have up to twelve places in the 2023 Women’s World Cup

05/07/2021 at 10:33 AM CEST

The FIFA has just announced the allocation of places for the next international women’s tournaments, starting with the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

And it is here where the highest body of world football presents an important novelty with the creation of a new tournament where three more places will come out of the total of 32 that will be able to be in this great appointment of the feminine sport of selections.

So that 29 of the 32 places will be determined directly in the corresponding continental qualifiers. In the case of UEFA there are 11 that correspond to the European continent and where it should be Spain. In the rest of the confederations, there are six places for the AFC where it is included that it has as the organizing country; four seats for the CAF, four also for the CONCACAF, three in the CONMEBOL and one as a hostess in the OFC.

And then there are the three places that will come out of this new national team tournament where ten teams will participate and where the three remaining teams that will attend the World Cup will come from.

In this case UEFA will have one more place in addition to the 11 that will be obtained as results of the qualifying phases of the European continent. Both the AFC What CAF, CONMEBOL Y CONCACAF they have two places each for this tournament. The OFC will have one like UEFA. Thus, in the case of UEFA, there could be twelve places for him 2023 World Cup.

The three remaining places will be decided in a qualifying tournament with ten teams, according to the following allocation of places:

U17 and U20 Women’s World Cup in 2022

FIFA has also assigned places for the 2022 World Cup in the U17 and U20 categories that will be held in the India Y Costa Rica. In both cases, 16 teams will attend. For the U17 appointment, there will be three countries that represent the UEFA, the same as the AFC where the host country itself is included. The same number of places also has the CAF, CONMEBOL Y CONCACAF. Only the OFC will have a square.

In the case of Costa Rica World Cup, UEFA Y CONCACAF they will have 4 representatives each. The AFC You can participate with three, two in the case of the CONMEBOL Y CAF; leaving only one for the OFC.