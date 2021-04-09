UEFA confirms eight venues with public for the European Championship

The UEFA announced this Friday that eight headquarters of the Euro 2020 They have confirmed that there will be audiences in different percentages in the matches they will host and that the other four, which are Bilbao, Munich, Rome and Dublin, have until April 19 to provide additional information on their plans.

“On that date, final decisions will be made on the holding of the matches in these four venues” and more information will be communicated to those who have purchased tickets at them, the agency said in a statement.

Read also: Spanish Classic: FC Barcelona loses two figures to face Real Madrid

UEFA expressed its satisfaction that the venues of Saint Petersburg, Budapest, Baku, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Glasgow and London have confirmed the capacity of their stadiums between 25% and 100%, based on their forecasts of improvement of the health situation in their countries in June and July.

Spectators will be allowed to return safely to venues for # EURO2020. ️ Eight host cities have confirmed stadium capacities. Decisions on matches in the remaining four host cities will be made on 19 April. – UEFA (@UEFA) April 9, 2021

Also read: Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane wants Messi to stay at FC Barcelona

He also expressed his gratitude to both the federations and the national and local authorities for collaborating to “ensure the safe return” of the public to the stadiums.