The 12 venues planned for Euro 2020 will remain in the postponed edition to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. UEFA announced that they will follow the same announced cities, including Bilbao, to host the most important football team event in Europe and that the tournament will be held from June 11 to July 11.

The UEFA Executive Committee announced this after its extraordinary meeting on Wednesday 17 June. President Aleksander Ceferin, along with other Federation presidents such as Luis Rubiales, made this announcement after they reported last month that three cities had rethought themselves to be organizing the tournament.

Bilbao, who has played ambiguity in recent weeks, finally confirmed in a Commission in the City Council that was willing to host the event, despite opposition from parties like Podemos and Bildu. The Basque city, with the brand new San Mamés, will host a Spanish team in a decision surrounded by controversy.

It must be remembered that for more than half a century the national team has not played in any game in Basque landsSpecifically, it was on May 31, 1967, when San Mamés hosted a 2-0 victory against ours with goals from Gento and Grosso. The team led by Luis Enrique will play against Sweden, Poland and a third rival to confirm that it will come out of the play-off.

The venues are maintained and this confirms that the cities that will host the Eurocup will be Munich, Baku, Copenhagen, London, Glasgow, Budapest, Rome, Dublin, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Saint Petersburg and Bilbao. The semifinals and the final of the tournament will be played at Wembley Stadium. Soccer returns to carbure after the decisions taken by UEFA.