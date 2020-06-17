Uefa have announced plans to continue the Champions League and Europa League on Wednesday, as well as what will happen with Euro 2020.

All 12 original Euro 2020 host cities will, Uefa have confirmed, host games when the tournament takes place next summer.

Plans have been agreed to use new venues for the remainder of the Champions League and Europa League fixtures for the 2019/20 season.

The remaining last 16 Champions League matches will either be moved to Portugal or played in the original venues.

When the last eight has been decided, a new format will all be played out in Lisbon at the Estadio da Luz and Estadio José Alvalade. This will take place from 12-23 August to determine the winner of this season’s Champions League. A draw to decide the fixtures will take place on 10 July.

Quarter-finals: 12-15 August

Semi-finals: August 18-19

End: 23 August

As a result of these plans, the venues for upcoming continental finals will be moved forward by a year to compensate for losing out on this season’s edition.

For example, the 2021 Champions League final will be played in Istanbul, which should have hosted the 2020 final, while St Petersburg has the honor for 2022, Munich 2023 and Wembley 2024.

New signings cannot be used in this season’s competition, but teams will be allowed to use up to five substitutes per game.

The 2020/21 Champions League group stage will not begin until October 2020.

In the Europa League, remaining games will be played across four cities in Germany: Duisburg, Gelsenkirchen, Düsseldorf and Cologne.

Last 16 ties where the first leg wasn’t played will see the clubs meet in Germany for a one-legged fixture. The ‘final eight’ format in the Europa League will take place over 11 days from 10-21 August.

The European Super Cup will take place on 24 September in Bucharest.

This season’s Women’s Champions League will be completed in Bilbao and San Sebastián, with the final taking place on 30 August.