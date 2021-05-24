UEFA Conference League presents its trophy; How this new European Cup will be played

The 2021-2022 Season will have a new tournament in the UEFA with the arrival of the Conference League, a competition that will join the Europa League and the Champions League as the three official UEFA club level tournaments, which will include a club from the 55 federations of the continental body, guaranteeing the participation of 184 clubs.

How do teams qualify for the UEFA Concerence League?

Before the group stage there will be three qualifying rounds and one playoff round (divided into a main route and a champions route for teams coming from the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League). The access list explains which teams (including some national cup champions) enter each federation and in which round they start, as well as how the teams arrive from the other competitions.

Access list:

No team qualifies directly from the group stage, so the 32 teams will be:

17 teams from the UEFA Europa Conference League main route 5 teams from the UEFA Europa Conference League champions route 10 teams eliminated from the UEFA Europa League play-offs How will it work?

There will be eight groups of four teams. Then the playoffs will come, consisting of play-offs, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the grand final.

The top eight finishers in each group will automatically advance to the round of 16. Then, before the round of 16, additional play-offs will be played between the eight second-placed group and third-place finishers from the UEFA Europa League groups.

The 21,690-seat National Arena (Arena Kombëtare) will host the first final on May 25, 2022, as announced by the UEFA Executive Committee on December 3, 2020. The stadium opened in November 2019 with a meeting of the European Qualifiers between Albania and France. It was built, with the help of UEFA’s HatTrick assistance program, on the site of the former Qemal Stafa Stadium in the center of the Albanian capital.

When will the games be played?

The UEFA Europa Conference League matches will be played on Thursdays alongside the UEFA Europa League matches, although the final will take place one week after the UEFA Europa League final in Seville on 18 May 2022. The two competitions will in principle be divided equally into two time slots: 18:45 CET (no later than 18:55 CET) and 21:00 CET.

Tirana National Arena will host the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League First qualifying round draw: June 15 Second qualifying round draw: June 16 First qualifying round: July 8 and 15 Third qualifying round draw: June 19 June Second qualifying round: July 22 and 29 Play-offs round draw: August 2 Third qualifying round: August 5 and 12 Play-offs: August 19 and 26 Group stage draw: August 27

Group stage: September 16 and 30, October 21, November 4 and 25, December 9

Play-off knockout draw: December 13 Play-off knockout: February 17 and 24 Round of 16 draw: February 25 Round of 16: March 10 and 17 Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 18 March Quarter-finals: April 7 and 14 Semifinals: April 28 and May 5 Final: May 25 (National Arena, Tirana) The competition will take place at least during the 2021–2024 cycle. What does the champion get?

The champions will earn a spot for the following season in the UEFA Europa League group stage if they have not qualified for the UEFA Champions League through their national competition.

UEFA PRESENTS THE CHAMPION TROPHY FOR THE CONFERENCE LEAGUE

The trophy is 57.5 centimeters high, weighs 11 kilos and consists of 32 hexagonal columns, one for each team in the group stage, with a curved shape from the base, which is made of hand-brushed brass with galvanic steel effect. matte, same as the top, while the spines have a shiny silver finish.

According to the details revealed by UEFA, the visual identity of the new competition “represents the optimistic, inspiring and open nature” of the same and its creation led to update the brand identity of the Europa League, which reflects “the more competitive nature and selective “of this.

The Conference League will share the anthem with the Europa League at the start of their matches and the sponsors will enjoy rights in both competitions.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin referred to the body’s desire to make its competitions “more inclusive, to give clubs and fans the opportunity to dream and compete for European honors.”

That is why we created the UEFA Europa Conference League. We have 55 federations and it is important to give clubs from as many federations as possible the opportunity to prolong their European campaigns for as long as possible, “he said in a statement.

