UEFA chooses the venue for the 2022/2023 Champions League final

The Executive Committee of the UEFA decided on Friday that the Turkish city of Istanbul host the final of the 2023 UEFA Champions League football.

On the occasion of the transfer of the 2021 Champions League final from Istanbul to Porto, it was decided to grant the venue for the 2023 Champions League final to the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in the Turkish city.

In addition, the European club season kick-off event, which includes the draws for the group stage of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, will take place in Istanbul at the end of August, both for the season 2021/22 and 2022/23.

️ Following the relocation of the 2021 #UCL final from Istanbul to Porto, Istanbul will now stage the final in 2023. The next four finals will be: 2022: Saint Petersburg, Russia

2023: Istanbul, Turkey

2024: London, England

2025: Munich, Germany pic.twitter.com/hmiuJargPR – UEFA (@UEFA) July 16, 2021

On the other hand, the 2023 Champions League final, which was originally going to be played in Munich (Germany), will be moved to 2025. Wembley Stadium will retain the right to be the venue for the Champions League final. of 2024.

Finally, Dublin will host the final of the Europa League in 2024, while Bilbao will host the finals of the Women’s Champions League in 2024 and the Europa League in 2025.

