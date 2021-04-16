UEFA Champions: Neymar is chosen the best player of the quarterfinals

The Brazilian Neymar Júnior, forward of the PSG, has been voted best player in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the UEFA champions league

Neymar was the main protagonist of the match against him Bayern Munich in the Parc des Princes, where despite not scoring, he shone with his own light and was key for the French team to take revenge from the last final in Lisbon and reach the semifinals.

The Brazilian, who was already declared the best player of the sixth day of the group stage, has surpassed in the election the American Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), the German Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) and the Brazilian Casemiro (Real Madrid).

️ @ neymarjr to été élu in @ChampionsLeague # POTW | #UCL – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) April 16, 2021

The ‘Fantasy game’ team of the week is made up of Allison Becker (Liverpool), Nacho Fernández (Real Madrid), Chancel Mbemba (Porto), Jérôme Boateng (Bayern), Lucas Hernández (Bayern), David Alaba (Bayern), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jorginho (Chelsea), Phil Foden (Manchester City) and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern).

