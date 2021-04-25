UEFA Champions League: Toni Kroos aims for the semi-final against Chelsea

German midfielder Toni Kroos was the novelty in the return to training of Real Madrid in their sports city, rejoining the group dynamics improved from their discomfort and with an eye on the Chelsea, party for which the French remains a serious doubt Ferland mendy.

Zinedine Zidane showed his confidence in recovering two of his starters for the first chapter of the semifinals of the UEFA champions league. For now, the good evolution is starring Kroos, who this Sunday returned to work with the rest of his teammates. Mendy remained on the sidelines with her recovery process.

The Real Madrid He returned to training after his draw against Betis and waiting to see the results of Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona on Sunday, and to know if he takes a step back in his league aspirations or remains firm in the fight for the title. His head already put him in the Champions League, in the first session of the two that he will complete with a view to Chelsea.

The players who started the game against Betis had a recovery session, after showing fatigue in the league game. Those who participated in the second half, Álvaro Odriozola, Marcelo, Vinicius and Eden Hazard worked with more intensity, after starring in a new comeback.

The Belgian left good feelings on his return to the pitch after 41 days out, completing the last thirteen minutes of the game, and on Sunday he trained with intensity with the aim of showing Zidane that he is in a position to increase his prominence against to Chelsea.

The Madrid coach is still unable to count on the injured Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vázquez, Fede Valverde and Mendy. Of the four, he maintains the hope of recovering the French side on Monday, in a training that will begin an hour later than usual, from 12:00 hours, in Real Madrid City.

