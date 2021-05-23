UEFA Champions League: Thomas Tuchel fills up with confidence ahead of the final

Thomas tuchelChelsea coach, assured that, despite the defeat against Aston Villa this Sunday, his team comes “full of confidence” to the final of the Champions League against Manchester City.

The ‘Blue’ team qualified for the Champions League despite the 2-1 defeat against Villa this Sunday, where they ended up playing with ten due to expulsion of César Azpilicueta and where was he injured Edouard mendy, the titular goalkeeper.

Also read: Wolverhampton: Raúl Jiménez reappears at Molineux after six months of waiting

“Losing never feels good, but tomorrow I will be happy. We have reached the goal and we have to congratulate ourselves. We are a young team, in which the players are fighting for their first trophies. Now we arrive in Porto full of confidence,” the German told Sky Sports.

Thomas Tuchel in its purest form Thus he told his players that Leicester had lost and that they were qualified for the Champions # PremierLeagueDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/PMYXapZ4x1 – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) May 23, 2021

Chelsea got fourth in the table thanks to the defeat of Leciester City against Tottenham Hotspur and, now, will travel to Porto to face Manchester City in the final of the Champions League on May 29.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content