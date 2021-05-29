UEFA Champions League: Thiago Silva leaves the game vs Manchester City due to injury (VIDEO)

Defender Thiago Silva has set off alarms on the Chelsea bench, calling for a change due to an injury that prevented him from continuing in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City.

In the 37th minute, the Brazilian defender ended up on the field of play and disconsolate at the impossibility of being able to stay in the game and ended up crying towards the substitute bench, to give entry to Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea are 45 minutes away from claiming their second UEFA Champions League trophy in their history, beating Manchester City with a score from the German midfielder Kai havertz.