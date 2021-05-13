UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Chelsea will be played in Portugal

The UEFA Champions League final between the Manchester City and the Chelsea will be played in the Dragão Stadium from Porto on May 29 at 9:00 p.m., instead of at Istanbul’s Atatürk Stadium, to allow the attendance of 6,000 fans of each team, UEFA reported today.

“Following the British government’s decision to include Turkey on its red list of travel destinations for COVID-19, holding the final there would have meant that none of the club’s fans could travel to the match,” the agency said it’s a statement.

Also read: Liga MX: Miguel Herrera says yes to the UANL Tigres

“After a year without fans entering the stadiums, UEFA thought that everything possible had to be done so that the fans of the two finalist teams could attend,” he added.

This was joined by the offer of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) and the Portuguese authorities to organize the match. UEFA made “exhaustive efforts” to secure the necessary exemptions to the UK quarantine, without succeeding.

Being Portugal A green list destination for England, fans and players who attend the final will not have to pass quarantine upon their return home.

UEFA regrets and appreciates “the work that the Turkish football authorities have done over the past two years to ensure the success of the final in Istanbul.”

The capacity of the Porto stadium in the final will be confirmed “in due course in collaboration with the Portuguese authorities and federation.”

“The 6,000 tickets per club will go on sale as soon as possible from today. Ticket sales to the general public will begin on May 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. CEST,” UEFA reported.

For UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, “depriving fans of the ability to see the game in person was not an option.”

“Once again, we have turned to our friends in Portugal to help UEFA and the Champions League, and I am, as always, very grateful to the FPF and the Portuguese Government for agreeing to organize the match on such short notice. “, He said.

“We accept that the decision of the British Government to put Turkey on the travel red list was taken in good faith and in the best interest of protecting its citizens from the spread of the virus, but it also posed a great challenge for us in organizing a final. with two English teams, “said Ceferin.

Also read: Atlético de Madrid: Luis Suárez’s message to the fans after the victory against Real Sociedad

“I hope that the final will be a symbol of hope in the resurgence of Europe after a difficult period,” said the president.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content