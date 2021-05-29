UEFA Champions League: Kevin De Bruyne breaks down in tears after leaving the game due to injury (VIDEO)

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has turned on the red lights on Manchester City’s bench, suffering a strong impact with Antonio Rüdiger in the UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea.

In the 59th minute, the Belgian midfielder ended up impacting the humanity of the German defender of the blues and being treated on the field of play by their respective medical staff to resume the actions.

Despite attempts to keep him on the field, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne ended up off the field in tears and headed to the locker room to be checked in depth, instead entering Gabriel Jesus.

Chelsea are close to winning the second UEFA Champions League title in their history, beating Manchester City by the slightest difference at the conclusion of the tournament’s 2020-2021 season.

