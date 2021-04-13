UEFA Champions League: Jürgen Klopp launches hopeful message prior to Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp, coach of the Liverpool, assured that they have to believe in the comeback against Real Madrid despite the 3-1 that they drag from the first leg.

“There is not much to lose when you have a 3-1, but we have to try if we want to go through to the round. That was only the first leg of the tie. For me the result is not as important as the performance, the important thing is that Let’s win the game and play as we know how. With the quality that Madrid has we have to defend the best we can or the first leg will happen. I don’t know if we will get the comeback, but we have to believe in it, “Klopp said at a press conference .

“Everyone talks about the comebacks in the past and how the public influenced. Now we have to create our own atmosphere. It is clear that it is an extra problem, that there are no fans on the field. It is one more problem,” added Klopp about playing at Anfield behind closed doors.

️ Klopp, before the Champions League against Madrid: “We’re losing 3-1 … there’s not much to lose. Let’s try.” See you at 15:10 in #JUGONES. pic.twitter.com/sDA1P8VsZx – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 13, 2021

The Whites are 3-1 in the first leg and will visit Liverpool this Wednesday, where the ‘Reds’ have already traced Barcelona 3-0 three years ago.

“It’s going to be incredibly difficult,” Klopp said. “I do not know if anyone can prevent Real Madrid from having opportunities. They come from beating Barcelona in a great game, so they are in a good moment. We have to be at 100% of our best level to have any chance. I am sure of that. we will try. “

“I am sure that Madrid will be at 100%. They have injuries, but so do we, so I do not think that can be used as an explanation,” said Klopp, when asked about the casualties of Zinedine Zidane’s team.

