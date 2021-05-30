UEFA Champions League: José Ramón Fernández highlights Chelsea vs Manchester City game

Chelsea has put its name for the second time in the history of the UEFA Champions League, lifting the second orejona in its history after winning by the slightest difference to the Manchester City.

After the new conquest of the blues cadre, José Ramón Fernández, the conductor and commentator of ESPN, praised the work of the squad and the coaching staff of Thomas Tuchel after beating the citizens of Pep Guardiola.

“Chelsea scored a goal, defended themselves very well and were crowned champions! City did not find the mobility they expected in their forwards, Guardiola had to make movements in midfield to take more possession. Chelsea came to play with 8 men behind. The City ineffective, “he wrote.

Chelsea scored a goal, defended very well and were crowned champions!

Chelsea have become the first guest at the FIFA Club World Cup as a UEFA representative, in addition to being the rival of Villarreal CF for the trophy of the European Super Cup to be held in August.

