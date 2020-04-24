The Uefa board of directors held a new meeting in which the different options for granting positions to European competitions (Champions and the Europa League) were analyzed, for the upcoming season.

The objective of the Uefa is that the countries finish their leagues earlier in August, and thus continue with the normal functioning of the competitions, that is, continue with the rankings for tournaments for sporting merit at the end of the season. If it is not possible to finish the leagues due to the current situation that the world is going through, Uefa determined that the quotas will be maintained due to sporting merit, and will be awarded according to how the leagues have been at the time they were completed.

Starting from that last point, and assuming that the leagues in Europe are finished, without finishing the calendar, these are some of the teams from the main leagues in Europe that would qualify for the next edition of the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Europa League. It should be clarified that according to the policies and agreements that may be given in the leagues of each federation, the teams and quotas may change.

UEFA champions league

Spain: Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Seville and Real Sociedad.

Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

England: Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City and Chelsea.

Italy: Juventus, Lazio, Inter Milan and Atalanta.

France: PSG, Marseille and Rennes.

Russia: Zenit, Krasnodar and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Portugal: Porto and Benfica.

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Dinamo Kiev.

Belgium: Club Brujas KV and KAA Gent.

Turkey: Trabzonspor and Istanbul Basaksehir FK.

Holland: Ajax and AZ Alkmaar

Greece: Olympiacos and PAOK.

Uefa Europa League

Spain: Getafe, Atlético de Madrid and Valencia.

Germany: Bayer Leverkusen, FC Schalke 04 and VfL Wolfsburg.

England: Manchester United and Wolverhampton.

Italy: Rome and Nápoli.

France: Lille.

Russia: FK Rostov and CSKA Moscow.

Portugal: Braga, Sporting and Río Ave.

Ukraine: Zorya Lugansk, Desna Chernigiv and FK Oleksandriya.

Belgium: RSC Charleroi, Royal Antwerp and Standard Liege.

Turkey: Galatasaray and Sivasspor.

Holland: Feyenoord, PSV and Willem II Tilburg.

Greece: AEK Athens and Panathinaikos.

