UEFA Champions League: Chelsea recover Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kanté ahead of the final

Chelsea have received the great news that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfielder N’Golo Kanté would be ready to play the grand final of the 2020-2021 edition of the UEFA Champions League against them Manchester City.

Through Twitter, the blues team announced that the goalkeeper and the French midfielder worked together with the rest of their teammates under the tutelage of the German coach Thomas tuchel.

Read also: Cruz Azul: A fan of La Maquina loses her life and her brother asks for the title in her memory

“Good news for Chelsea in the @LigadeCampeones final: Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kanté trained with the group in Cobham,” they wrote.

Good news for Chelsea in the @LigadeCampeones final: Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kanté trained with the group in Cobham. #UCLFinal – Chelsea FC Spanish (@ChelseaFC_Sp) May 26, 2021

It should be noted that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfielder N’Golo Kante set off the alarms in the Chelsea camp, after being beaten in the last match in the Premier League before him Aston Villa.

Read also: Oswaldo Sánchez remembers the day that his opposed the removal of Acevedo from the basic forces of Santos

Super N’Golo pic.twitter.com/vD0ZkjdjlV – Chelsea FC Spanish (@ChelseaFC_Sp) May 26, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

UEFA Champions League Chelsea Manchester City