UEFA Champions League announces changes to its format and expansion of teams

The UEFA has just made official a change in its format for club competitions that will come into effect from the 2024-2025 season, which will have an influence on the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference LeagueThis after two years of meticulous study and consultation with the members of the European body and supported by the ECA Board and the UEFA Club Competitions Committee.

According to the statement released by UEFA, the changes are due to the need to ensure the positive future of European football at all levels and to meet the changing needs of all its stakeholders.

“This new format also supports the state and future of the national game across Europe. It upholds the principle that national performance should be the key to qualification and reconfirms the principles of solidarity throughout the game and open competition.” Aleksander Čeferin assured at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting on Monday.

“This evolved format will keep any team in Europe’s dream of participating in the UEFA Champions League alive thanks to the results achieved on the pitch and will enable long-term viability, prosperity and growth for everyone in European football, not just one lineup. tiny and self-selected.

At the end of this 2021 changes will be announced regarding the access list, match calendar and classification system, finals format and financial distribution.

The number of teams will increase from 32 to 36 clubs in the Champions League, making the group stage a single league stage with all participating teams.

Each team will play a minimum of 10 league phase matches against 10 different opponents (five home matches, five away) instead of the previous six matches against three teams, played at home and away.

The eight best teams in the league will advance to the playoff phase, while the ninth to the twenty-fourth club will play a round trip series to secure a ticket to the round of 16 of the competition.

The Europa League will have a change in its format, playing 8 games in the league phase, while the UEFA Europa Conference will have 6.

Qualification for the UEFA Champions League will remain open and will be won through a team’s performance in national competitions.

