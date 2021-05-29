UEFA Champions League: Álvaro Morales tears Pep Guardiola to pieces after losing in the final

Coach Pep Guardiola has been left on the edge of lifting the UEFA Champions League title again in his career, following the defeat suffered by Manchester City at the hands of the Chelsea in the final of the 2020-2021 season of the tournament.

Faced with this situation, Álvaro Morales, the commentator and narrator of ESPN, was manifested on social networks with a forceful message directed towards the Spanish strategist of the citizens’ team.

“Guardiolita, one of the great lies. Without Xavi and Iniesta and, also, without Messisito: CERO CHAMPIONS. Those who followed him, after leaving Barça and Bayern, won it. FAILURE: one billion in the trash. Failure! ¿ What will the believers say about the Valdanomenotist lies? “He wrote accompanied by a GIF of silence.

Coach Pep Guardiola was on the verge of achieving the third orejona of his career and the first since the 2010-2011 season, when he took the highest honors as coach Barcelona.

