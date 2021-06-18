UEFA asks Euro 2021 players not to boycott sponsors like Coca Cola | EuroCup 2021

It has become a fad, a game that players and coaches have followed at every press conference at Euro 2020.

First it was Cristiano Ronaldo, who withdrew two bottles of Coca-Cola last Monday and exchanged them for a bottle of water, but not before inviting them to prefer it.

After Pogba withdrew a bottle of beer and Locatelli arrived with his own water and then the issue began to worry UEFA, which received complaints from the tournament sponsors.

Even Yarmolenko took it with more grace and, when his moment arrived at the table, in front of the bottles, he said that he drinks soda and beer and invited the sponsoring brands to contact him:

Well, the tournament director, Martin Kallen, pointed out that UEFA “has communicated with the teams in relation to this matter” and has made them see the reality: “It is important because the income of the sponsors is significant for the tournament and for European football “.

The UEFA spokesperson explained that the contractual obligations with the sponsors are in the tournament regulations and are mandatory for the national associations. For now there are no sanctions, but everyone is warned.