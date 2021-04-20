UEFA: Arsenal apologize for trying to participate in the European Super League

The directive of the Arsenal team of the Premier League English, apologized for trying to participate and be one of the founding clubs of the call European Super League, which has caused great controversy in recent days.

As a result of listening to you and the football community in general over the last few days, we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake and we apologize for it “, were the words of the board.

Through its social networks, the Gunners team launched this message apologizing to its fans and the football community, for seeking to be part of the new project led by the president of Real Madrid Florentino Pérez.

As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologize for it. – Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021

The Arsenal board of directors was clear in their message, ensuring that they do this by listening to the complaints of their fans, as well as how world football has turned its back on this ambitious European project.

