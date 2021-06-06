UEFA appoints Mediapro to produce the Champions League final

05/28/2021 at 7:09 PM CEST

UEFA appointed Mediapro, a Spanish audiovisual group founded by Jaume Roures, to produce the final of the Champions League which will be played this Saturday between Chelsea and Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

The game will be broadcast in more than 200 countries and it is estimated that it will reach 250 million people worldwide.

Mediapro was already in charge of producing the international signal in the 2019 and 2020 Champions League finals played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid and the Da Luz Stadium in Lisbon, respectively.