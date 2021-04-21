UEFA announces that Bilbao will not host the European Championship

04/21/2021 at 9:32 PM CEST

Sport.es

The UEFA has communicated this Wednesday of official form to the Basque institutions that the San Mamés stadium will not host the Bilbao headquarters in the next European Championship, after which these institutions have expressed their rejection to this decision and announced that they will ask to be financially compensated for the cancellation of the event. Bilbao It was one of the twelve venues initially designated by UEFA for the celebration between June 12 and July 12 of Euro 2020 and San Mamés it was going to host the matches of the Spanish team in the first phase of the championship.

The Bilbao venue was in doubt after UEFA indicated that public attendance at the stadiums was an essential condition to host the competition, and the Basque Government established sanitary conditions against covid-19 to allow 25% capacity in San Mamés that were very far from the current high parameters of the pandemic.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Bilbao City Council, the Provincial Council of Bizkaia and the Basque government make known this “unilateral” decision of the UEFA, what they do not share, and announce that they will enforce the contract who signed with this body to request financial compensation. “In Bilbao the Eurocopa 2020 will not be played. But we are not going to allow it to be played with Bilbao and with the Basque Institutions“, nor that” the proven and long experience and capacity of the Basque authorities for the management and organization of events of international scope is questioned “, they underline.

Basque institutions emphasize that they have acted with “responsibility” and fulfilled “each and every one” of the conditions and tasks indicated in the contract that was signed in 2014, and they think that UEFA has not offered a “convincing explanation” for the withdrawal of the Bilbao headquarters. “There is not. UEFA knows it well and for that reason it has tried all these days that we avoid going to a lawsuit against said institution,” they state.

They have added the contract that unites them with UEFA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), as well as the official communication from UEFA, they are already “in the hands of the legal services of the so-called ‘Bilbao Headquarters’ for their study and assessment”. “And so that the compensation of the amounts invested to date in organizing the event, which amounts to more than 1.2 million euros, as well as the quantification of the possible damages caused by said decision “, they add.

The Basque Government, the Biscay Provincial Council and the Bilbao City Council make UEFA and the RFEF “directly responsible” – “who never liked Bilbao as the venue for Euro2020- of the” non-holding of this sporting event and the unilateral cancellation of our contractual relationships and the necessary financial compensation for this reason. “” They will have to explain the reasons and what are the negotiations and the conditions – health, economic and contractual – established with a ‘new headquarters’ that some voices were already advancing in a disrespectful way and without even having held the official meeting of UEFA itself, “they state.

The IFBasque institutions indicate that UEFA had planned as “substitute venues” Cardiff (Wales) and Stockholm (Sweden) when the contract was signed. Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), said on the 16th that Bilbao “has problems” to host Eurocup matches and considered that “La Cartuja would be a magnificent place”, although UEFA had to “decide” .

They point out that UEFA decided in 2020 to suspend and postpone the Eurocup to this year due to the pandemic and add that “the same or similar public health situation is currently taking place.” “This has been one of the conditions that we have considered must be taken into account when celebrating events in the city that may cause crowds or possibilities of contagion of the disease,” they highlight. For this reason, they consider that they have “acted at all times with seriousness and responsibility.”

“Bilbao will not host Euro2020 but let it be clear that we have not accepted nor will we accept threats, grievances, or disparagements and, much less, skip the rules that govern, at this time, the measures to prevent the health of our fellow citizens “, they state.