UEFA: Andrea Pirlo does not fear that Juventus will be excluded from the Champions League

Andrea Pirlo, Juventus coach, assured this Saturday, on the eve of the league match against Fiorentina, that he is not afraid that UEFA will exclude his club from the next Champions League as a form of punishment for the launch of the European Super League project.

“We are not afraid of that (eventual exclusion from the Champions League), we are calm and focused on what we must do. This is our job and we are convinced that we can achieve our goals. We are calm about what UEFA will decide,” he said. Pirlo at a press conference.

Juventus was one of the twelve clubs that announced the European Super League last Sunday, a project that collapsed less than three days later after the resignation of nine founding members.

One of the most affected after the last week was the president of Juventus, Andrea Agnelli, but Pirlo assured that he saw him equally serene and with clear ideas.

“I saw him serene, it is normal that a lot has been said about him and they will continue talking about him. But he is serene, he knows what he has to do. He brings great enthusiasm every time he comes to the field and we are calm,” he said.

“The atmosphere is positive, we are a team that wants to end the year well because it wants an important goal,” he added, referring to the “obligation” to finish among the top four of the Serie A table in order to play in the next league. of Champions.

At the press conference, Pirlo also expressed his satisfaction with the athletic growth of Argentine Paulo Dybala, who started last Wednesday against Parma, praised the Spanish Álvaro Morata and defined his relationship with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo as “very good”.

“Dybala is much better, the other day it was noticed that he is growing (against Parma). His legs start to work better and he feels better and better,” he said about “Joya”.

“I have a very good relationship with Cristiano, he always wants to do well. He wants the maximum and his attitudes (in recent weeks he was nervous on the field) are normal, he also gets annoyed when he doesn’t win the game in training. give your contribution, “he said about CR7.

