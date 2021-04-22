UEFA analyzes excluding Real Madrid from this and the next edition of the Champions League

Despite the cancellation of the European Super League, UEFA analyze imposing unprecedented punishment on the Real Madrid, being one of the clubs that promoted the tournament that generated controversy in recent days or shook the highest football organization in Europe.

As it had already been revealed, this Friday, several members of the UEFA They will hold a meeting and one of the issues they will put on the table will be a possible suspension of the merengue team, according to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’.

The source points out that UEFA wants to punish both Madrid and the Juventus, but it would be the Spanish team who would have a stronger sanction because they are still in this edition, so they could not play their semifinal match against Chelsea.

Not only that, a group of leaders seek a much greater punishment, which would be to exclude them from European competitions next year. Undoubtedly, the future of both clubs will be defined on Friday, which could revive the ‘war’ between Florentino Pérez and Ceferin, UEFA president.