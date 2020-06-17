UEFA has already announced everything related to the final phase of the Champions League to be played in August. The final to eight will be played in Lisbon, but previously they will have to dispute the return of the qualifying rounds that remain to be decided, among which are that of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

One of the great news will be the possibility of registering three new footballers. But this measure has its fine print. Teams will be able to enter three new names, as long as those players were available to the team on February 3, deadline in the last registration before the break.

This means that no transfer made after that date may be registered, therefore, neither any incorporation made in summer. In this way, the clubs that are still alive in the Champions League will be able to target footballers who were already in the squads after the winter market.

Barcelona, ​​for example, can count on Ousmane Dembélé, since he was registered in the last list that was sent to UEFA from the Barça club. The one who, according to these rules, could not play or be called would be Martin Braithwaite, who was hired by the culé entity in mid-February.

In addition, UEFA has announced that during the remainder of The Champions League 19-20 five changes can be made, in accordance with the changes that have taken place these months in order to benefit the footballers to finish their domestic championships. On the other hand, they also ensure that in edition 20-21, it will return to the three substitutions.