The covid-19 coronavirus does not yet seem to be a successful test for the world, beyond the steps towards normality that are taking place.

The proof? Many European countries have had to decree quarantine again in specific areas where new and numerous outbreaks of the virus have been detected, which has limited this long-awaited return to daily life. The last case is of particular concern to soccer.

The Portuguese government ordered a new confinement in 19 of the 24 districts of Lisbon, the Portuguese capital, after 311 cases occurred in the last 24 hours, 77% of them in this city.

Prime Minister António Costa, prime minister, has limited meetings to no more than ten people since last Monday.

The concern is that Lisbon is the venue for the ‘final 8’ tournament, which aims to end the 2019/2020 Champions League without major setbacks.

The event is scheduled from August 12 to 26 and would give time to take action, but the alert is, in itself, a concern for UEFA, which had just chosen Portugal and its capital for meeting two conditions: good infrastructure and little coronavirus impact.

Health authorities confirm that the capacity of the ICUs in Lisbon is already 87%, although « no hospital is in a situation where it is not possible to accommodate the needs pointed out so far, » revealed Jamila Madeira, assistant secretary of state of Health.