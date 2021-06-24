UEFA advises that getting vaccinated “will be highly recommended” for tournaments

06/24/2021 at 12:00 CEST

.

UEFA warned that getting vaccinated will be “highly recommended” to travel to soccer tournaments, keeping in mind the Qatar 2022 World Cup, while confirming that the number of infections during the Eurocup has been very low.

UEFA organized a meeting with the media on Thursday led by the Euro’s chief medical officer, Zoran Bahtijarevic, and the medical adviser, Daniel Koch.

One of the most interesting points of the talk was the vaccination for international soccer tournaments. Following Qatar’s intention to impose mandatory vaccination on people who wish to attend the 2022 World Cup matches, Koch assured that they have not yet informed about the purpose of Qatar and that it will be an issue that begins to move when the Euro ends.

However, he did point out that in many cases “it will be necessary to get vaccinated”, but that the final decision will rest with each country and how it controls its borders and travel. “In the medium term, getting vaccinated will be highly recommended,” he added.

“Vaccination should not only be recommended for football, it is the way out of this situation“Bahtijarevic added.

During the meeting, they spoke about the security measures that UEFA will put into play for the knockout phase of the tournament, with the semifinals and the final played at Wembley (London) in front of more than 60,000 people.

“It is innocent to think that if it was played behind closed doors, the fans would not gather equally in other places, so I think it is better that the fans are in a controlled environment,” Bahtijarevic said.

“The question at the beginning of the tournament was whether it would be better to have eleven countries or to concentrate everything in one place. And the best thing was to have more venues, because it allowed you to change the game from one side to another quickly if something happened.. Luckily there have been no problems so far, “Koch said.

Regarding the number of infections during the tournament, Bahtijarevic assured that the figures are very low, that most of the UEFA staff have been vaccinated and that there have been no unusual results or any spike of infections.