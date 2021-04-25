Udinese take victory after beating Benevento 2-4

04/25/2021 at 3:34 PM CEST

The Udinese played and won 2-4 as a visitor last Sunday’s match at the Ciro Vigorito Stadium. The Benevento He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 2-2 in the last game played against him Genoa. Regarding the visiting team, the Udinese lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Cagliari. After the marker, the set of Benevento is seventeenth at the end of the match, while the Udinese is eleventh.

The first team to score was the Udinese, which opened the scoring with a goal from Nahuel Molina moments after the start of the match, in minute 4. The Udinese team joined again, increasing the advantage thanks to a goal by Ali Tolgay Arslan in minute 31. The team of Benevento with a goal from eleven meters Nicolas Viola at 34 minutes, concluding the first half with the result of 1-2.

The second part of the confrontation began in a favorable way for the visiting team, who put more land in between through a goal from Jens Stryger Larsen moments after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 49. Later, a new occasion increased the score of the visitors with a goal of Jayden braaf in the 73rd minute that established 1-4 for the Udinese. The local team cut differences with a goal from Gianluca Lapadula in the 83rd minute, thus closing the game with a final score of 2-4.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Benevento who entered the game were Aldolfo Gaich, Pasquale Schiattarella, Arthur Ionite, Iago Falqué Y Roberto Insigne replacing Marco Sau, Nicolas Viola, Fabio Depaoli, Perparim Hetemaj Y Bryan dabo, while changes in the Udinese They were Jean-Victor Makengo, Samir Y Jayden braaf, who entered to replace Ali Tolgay Arslan, Jens Stryger Larsen Y Stefano okaka.

The referee decided to caution four players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Nicolas Viola Y Pasquale Schiattarella and by the Udinese admonished Juan Musso Y Walace.

With 39 points, the Udinese ranked eleventh in the leaderboard at the end of the match, while Benevento he was in seventeenth place with 31 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the AC Milan, Meanwhile he Udinese will play against Juventus.

Data sheetBenevento:Juan Musso, Rodrigo Becao, Bram Nuytinck, Kevin Bonifazi, Nahuel Molina, Ali Tolgay Arslan, Walace, Rodrigo De Paul, Jens Stryger Larsen, Roberto Pereyra and Stefano OkakaUdinese:Lorenzo Montipo, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba, Luca Caldirola, Fabio Depaoli, Bryan Dabo, Nicolas Viola, Perparim Hetemaj, Riccardo Improta, Marco Sau and Gianluca LapadulaStadium:Ciro Vigorito StadiumGoals:Nahuel Molina (0-1, min. 4), Ali Tolgay Arslan (0-2, min. 31), Nicolas Viola (1-2, min. 34), Jens Stryger Larsen (1-3, min. 49), Jayden Braaf (1-4, min. 73) and Gianluca Lapadula (2-4, min. 83)