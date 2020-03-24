PARIS, Mar 24 (.) – Albert Uderzo, illustrator and co-creator of the famous comic book saga “Asterix and Obelix,” died Tuesday at age 92, his family reported.

His son-in-law, Bernard de Choisy, told Agence France Presse that Uderzo “died in his sleep at his home in Neuilly (western Paris) after a heart attack unrelated to the coronavirus. He had been extremely tired for several weeks.”

Uderzo and René Goscinny are considered the “parents” of the famous French comic, which takes place in a small Gallic village that faces the Roman occupation.

Uderzo was originally the illustrator of the stories written by Goscinny, who died in 1977.

After his death, Uderzo wrote and illustrated the saga until he retired in 2009.

Asterix, who has been entertaining readers with his adventures with Obelix around the magic potion since 1959, has become one of the industry’s greatest milestones, with more than 370 million albums sold worldwide.

(Report by Dominique Vidalon; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)