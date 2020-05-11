With the aim of stopping the spread of COVID-19, in Jalisco the isolation and use of the face mask became mandatory. Federal provisions such as closing non-essential businesses were also followed. However, the reopening of these will not be from one day to the next but gradual.

According to the estimates of the Model of Metropolitan Representation of Contagion and Reaction (Replication) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG), if current conditions are maintained in the control of the pandemic, reopening all economic sectors could take at least five months in the State.

This was confirmed by Luis Gustavo Padilla, rector of the University Center for Economic and Administrative Sciences (CUCEA) of the UdeG and responsible for the replica model that supports the Government of Jalisco in data analysis to establish a de-escalation of the quarantine that does not put it at risk to the population.

“There are 10 phases contemplated with 15-day intervals for reactivation, which includes specific shops. The recommendation is that the activities with the highest concentration of people be moved to the end of the phases, ”said Padilla.

However, he pointed out that the weeks between each phase can vary and the period can be lengthened, depending on the control that one has of the pandemic in the State.

“Close monitoring of the epidemic in Jalisco is recommended. (The reactivation) will depend on how it is controlled and that, as evidence of the infected becomes available, decisions are made, ”he explained.

Ricardo Villanueva, rector of that house of studies, had recommended the reactivation of the economy from June.

