Ud Llanera becomes strong at home and beats San Martín (3-2)

04/18/2021 at 11:54 PM CEST

The Llanera won 3-2 against San Martin during the match played this Sunday in the Pepe Quimarán Field. The You Llanera came with the intention of reaping another victory after winning away from home by a score of 0-1 at Llanes. On the visitors’ side, the San Martin won at home 3-1 their last match in the competition against UC Ceares. With this defeat the San Martin was placed in fifth position at the end of the match, while the You Llanera is third.

The game started in a favorable way for him San Martin, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Camblor. After this, the first part ended with a score of 0-1.

In the second period the goal came for him You Llanera, who put the tie with a goal from frames at 58 minutes. However, the visiting team took the lead in the bright spot putting the 1-2 through a goal from Mvondo at 65 minutes. But later the llanerense team achieved the tie thanks to a goal from Javi sanchez in minute 81. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team, who managed to come back with a goal of Mundaka shortly before the end, specifically in 88, thus ending the duel with a final result of 3-2.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Llanera who entered the game were Jukiya fujishima, Mundaka Y Enol replacing Luis Enrique, Martin Y Viti, while changes in the San Martin They were Fernandez, Ebea Metehe, Cristian Rubio Y Lele, who entered to replace Dorian, Mvondo, Monastery Y Alonso.

The referee admonished frames Y Javi sanchez by the Llanera already Landry, Mvondo Y Alonso by the sanmartiniego team.

With this result, the Llanera he is left with 44 points and the San Martin with 37 points.

On the following day the team of Jose Luis Rodriguez will face against L’Entregu, Meanwhile he San Martin Chiqui de Paz will be measured against him Real Aviles.

Data sheetYou Llanera:García, Pablo Pantiga, García, Martín (Mundaka, min.85), Marcos, Matías, Javi Sánchez, Omar, Félix Quero, Luis Enrique (Jukiya Fujishima, min.70) and Viti (Enol, min.90)San Martin:Alex González, Camblor, Alonso (Lele, min.85), Dorian (Fernández, min.66), Abu, Mvondo (Ebea Metehe, min.66), Bamba, Landry, Monasterio (Cristian Rubio, min.80), Blaise and MatiStadium:Pepe Quimarán FieldGoals:Camblor (0-1, min. 41), Marcos (1-1, min. 58), Mvondo (1-2, min. 65), Javi Sánchez (2-2, min. 81) and Mundaka (3-2 , min. 88)